Mary Ann Molles EsaparzaAugust 27, 1931-June 15, 2020Born on August 27, 1931 in Gustine, California, the infant christened Mary would soon show her intent to carve her own path through life. On beginning school, she found herself surrounded by so many other girls called "Mary" that she simply added Ann as her middle name and it stuck.Mary Ann was the first born of Frank and Margaret Fraga (née Coelho), a couple who came to the United States in the early 1900s, from the Azores Islands, Portugal. Like many Azoreans, they started a dairy and instilled in Mary Ann the work ethic needed for a successful dairy.Their household emphasized family, hard work, education, religion, good food, and pride in American citizenship. Mary Ann's first language became what she heard around the house and over dinner: Portuguese. She did not learn English until she entered school. Her proficiency in two languages would come in handy later.The family had two daughters, Mary Ann and her younger sister, Agnes; her father often turned to Mary Ann for help on the dairy. She would reflect later that, "Because my father had no sons, I had to do the work of a man." She did, setting the stage for later life when she held positions in industry then considered as "the work of a man," eventually outperforming everyone else, regardless of gender.Mary Ann helped the family in many other ways. Her mother, Margaret, never learned to drive so Mary Ann was given a permit, at age 13, to be chauffeur for her mother and sister. As a young girl, she coached her father in his efforts to improve his English sufficiently to memorize the U.S. Constitution and gain his citizenship. As a teen, Mary Ann also helped her father, when precise English was needed, for instance, as her father's spokesperson, when negotiating bank deals.Marriage and family came early for Mary Ann, as they did for many farm girls in the middle twentieth century. She married Manuel Carl Molles, a young dairyman on October 5, 1947, leaving high school, in Gustine, California. She later completed high school, as an adult with school age children of her own.Manuel and Mary Ann, working always as a team, had a strong and happy marriage. The early years were spent on the family dairy. Then, after the dairy was sold, they worked a variety of jobs to support their family of six children. It was during this period that Mary Ann's aptitude for organization and people skills became apparent, as she developed a career in the food industry.After a few entry-level jobs, she was hired at Bright Foods in Turlock, California, which in 1966 merged with Banquet Foods Inc. At Banquet Foods, Mary Ann showed herself a master of food processing and production and a trailblazer for women in the industry. She rose quickly through the ranks, ultimately being offered a promotion to Production Supervisor for the entire Turlock plant. Mary Ann said that she was honored by the offer but that she would not accept it unless she received the same compensation as men holding positions at that level. Told that the company was not prepared to offer equal compensation, she walked out of the meeting.The offer of equal compensation came the next day and she was promoted to Production Supervisor, the first woman to hold that position in the history of Banquet Foods. She soon distinguished herself by setting national production records for the company. This success prompted Banquet headquarters to send efficiency experts to study Mary Ann's methods and to have her observe and advise Production Supervisors at other processing plants across the country.The keys to Mary Ann's proficiency were an apparently intuitive grasp of production engineering and a gift for working with all people, especially with immigrant workers, most of whom were Portuguese speakers. With her fluency in Portuguese and familiarity with the culture, Mary Ann easily integrated these workers with the rest of the work force. Given this start, many went on to start their own successful businesses and pursue higher education.Driven by a desire for greater independence and by an entrepreneurial spirit, Mary Ann eventually retired from Banquet Foods and partnered with her sister Agnes to start a catering business: Busy Bee Catering. Manuel and Agnes's husband, Joseph Dias, pitched in to help out as needed. Busy Bee Catering was soon a first choice for weddings and employee dinners for many prominent companies.Mary Ann was widowed on September 24, 1982, when her husband, Manuel, died, following a long battle with cancer. Manuel, hardworking and successful in his own right, was supportive throughout their marriage and took great pride in Mary Ann's many successes. After his passing, Mary Ann continued the catering business with the help of her daughters and her sister Agnes and it remained a community favorite.Mary Ann married her second husband Daniel Esparza, a retired career Army veteran, on September 7, 1986. Bolstered by Dan's logistical experience in the military, they started a new catering business, Classic Catering, taking the business to a higher level, serving dinners of up to 1200 people at a sitting. Dan's experience with international travel during his military career expanded Mary Ann's horizons and she thoroughly enjoyed their trips abroad together. In 2014, Mary Ann and Dan moved to Boise for health reasons and to be closer to family.Mary Ann's life was enriched by her love of flowers and the visual arts. She took many painting classes over the years and it became one of her greatest passions. Combining her delight in painting with commitment to family, one of her greatest pleasures was giving art lessons to her young grandchildren.Mary Ann Molles Esparza, died on June 15, 2020 in Riverton, Utah following the wedding of her great granddaughter, Madison Solomon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Carl Molles, Sr., a granddaughter, Jennifer Margaret Lott, and a stepdaughter, Marcia Esparza Armenta. She is survived by her husband Daniel Esparza, by four daughters: Paulette Marie Dompeling, Frances Leonora Dompeling, Monica Lee Davis, and Mary Margaret (Margie) Fast, by two sons: Manuel Carl Molles, Jr. and Vernon Patrick Molles, by a stepdaughter, Danica Esparza, and by 24 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.