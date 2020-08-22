Mary Ann RussellMarch 12, 1921 - August 16, 2020Mary A. Russell passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2020. Mary was born to Joseph and Emily Dias in Modesto on March 12, 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and brother Julius E. Dias. She leaves her nieces Marianne Dias in Lower Lake, California; Theresa (Terry) Tierney and children and family in Berkeley and Patricia Kimono in Los Angeles.She also leaves her dear and beloved caregiver Lulu Enriquez and her other caregiver Diana Tan. Mary was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.She graduated from Ceres High School, Modesto Community College and San Jose State University where she received her High School teaching credential. She taught Business classes at Turlock High School, Washington High School in Fremont, and Newark High School.She was a member and past president of the Native Daughters of the Golden West Morada Parlor #199. She was also a member of two Portuguese Fraternal Lodges - S.P.R.S.I #114 and U.P.P.E.C. #57, both in Modesto. She was a member of Retired Teachers Association in Fremont.During her retirement she traveled extensively in Europe. She was extremely proud of her Portuguese ancestry.Services will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home, 32992 Mission Blvd, Hayward CA 94544. Vigil and viewing will be Monday August 24th, 2020 at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be Tuesday August 25th, 2020 at 11:00am.