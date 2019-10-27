Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anna Belletto. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J st Modesto , CA View Map Rosary 10:30 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J st Modesto , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J st Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anna Belletto

Mar 21, 1922 - Oct 22, 2019

Mary Anna Belletto was born March 21, 1922 in Escalon CA to parents, Niccolo and Taida Berti. Her parents and grandparents had recently came to US from Saltocchio, Italy in the province of Lucca Italy, region Toscana. She grew up in the small Italian neighborhood and farming community in Modesto, CA where she met and grew up with the love of her life, Enrico Augusto Belletto. They were childhood friends who married on June 29, 1941. They welcomed son, Harry in October 1942 and daughter, Diana in December 1946. Mary Anna farmed along with Rico at their home ranch on McHenry Avenue their entire lives, growing peaches and grapes. They worked together, side by side, until Rico's passing in 1990. She was a fantastic cook of Italian food and always willing to share her recipes. After her children were married, she would always cook and host Sunday night dinners for the entire family. In most recent years, she and son, Harry, grew almonds. She enjoyed farming, and growing a big garden, and going shopping every weekend with Diana. She also loved watching her son and grandsons race stock-cars at Stockton 99 speedway. She would never miss a race. She also enjoyed dinner and playing Bocce every Wednesday night at the Italian Athletic club, Stockton, CA where on October 22, 2000, she won 1st place in the playoffs. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved Italian cooking and gatherings. Above all, she loved her family and spending time together and visiting nearly every day. Mary Anna was the best mother and grandmother that anyone could hope for. She was always willing to help and care for her grandchildren throughout her life. She will be remembered always and deeply missed.

She is survived by her children Harry Belletto (Carol) and Diana Soranno, Her grandchildren; Rick Belletto (Danette), Steven Belletto (Gina), Jeffrey Beltetto (Shawna), Janna Belletto and Kimberly Soranno, her great grandchildren; Nicholas Belletto (Kalyn), Elise Belletto, Jeffrey Gonzales (Alex), Alli Belletto, Ricky Belletto, Jaden Dorrity, and Giovanni Belletto. She is also survived by her great-great Grandchildren: lsabella and Aurora Gonzales, Ava Belletto, and Luca Belletto. Mary Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Niccolo and Taida Berti, her husband Enrico Belletto, and son-in-law, Leonard Soranno.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Belletto family. Services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J st, Modesto, CA. A Viewing will begin at 9:30am, a Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 10:30am, and A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. A Committal service will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA.

