Mary Mae Baker
Nov 11, 1935 - Apr 11, 2019
Mary passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Cape Girardeau, MO to Lee Philburn and Evelyn Elizabeth Kimbel. At 83 years old Mary had been a resident of Modesto for 45 years. Mary dedicated her life to the service of others, as a school teacher, church worker, and in children's ministries. When she wasn't working or volunteering she enjoyed bowling, sewing, and reading. Her love of life and family will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bill Kimbel. Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Baker of 58 years, her brother Tommy Kimbel of Jackson, MO; her children Connie Houston of Modesto, Don Baker of Greeley Hill, and Roger Baker of Modesto; her grandchildren Amy Walls of Modesto, Cliff Houston of Pacific Grove, Stephanie Morris, Marissa Baker, Leann Baker, and Nolan Baker all of Modesto, Jessica Arauz, and Chris Reynolds both of Merced; and her 14 great grandchildren.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 24, 2019