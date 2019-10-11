Mary Bawcum
May 5, 1919 - Oct. 5, 2019
Mary Delores Bawcum was born on May 5, 1919 in San Diego, CA. She passed away on October 5, 2019 surrounded by family.
Mary married the love of her life Ottis Bawcum in 1939 in San Diego, Ca. They had 3 children and moved their family to Hilmar in 1951. They became very active in the community and followed their children's sporting events and continued this with their grandchildren. Mary was known as the first Football Mom and enjoyed riding in the float every year.
Mary is survived by her children Marveen (Bud) Sorensen, Brian (Garnell) Bawcum and Jeanie Klotzer, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Bawcum, father Andrew DeSoto, mother Delores "Mimi" DeSoto, 5 Siblings and 1 great grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brandel Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Mary.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, October 14 at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Brodaway in Turlock. Burial will be private at North Hilmar Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's Honor can be made to Hilmar High School Boosters P.O. Box 1288 Hilmar, CA 95324, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2019