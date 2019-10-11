Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bawcum. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Memorial service 2:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Bawcum

May 5, 1919 - Oct. 5, 2019

Mary Delores Bawcum was born on May 5, 1919 in San Diego, CA. She passed away on October 5, 2019 surrounded by family.

Mary married the love of her life Ottis Bawcum in 1939 in San Diego, Ca. They had 3 children and moved their family to Hilmar in 1951. They became very active in the community and followed their children's sporting events and continued this with their grandchildren. Mary was known as the first Football Mom and enjoyed riding in the float every year.

Mary is survived by her children Marveen (Bud) Sorensen, Brian (Garnell) Bawcum and Jeanie Klotzer, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Bawcum, father Andrew DeSoto, mother Delores "Mimi" DeSoto, 5 Siblings and 1 great grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brandel Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Mary.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, October 14 at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Brodaway in Turlock. Burial will be private at North Hilmar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mary's Honor can be made to Hilmar High School Boosters P.O. Box 1288 Hilmar, CA 95324, or to a charity of your choosing.

www.cvobituaries.com





Mary BawcumMay 5, 1919 - Oct. 5, 2019Mary Delores Bawcum was born on May 5, 1919 in San Diego, CA. She passed away on October 5, 2019 surrounded by family.Mary married the love of her life Ottis Bawcum in 1939 in San Diego, Ca. They had 3 children and moved their family to Hilmar in 1951. They became very active in the community and followed their children's sporting events and continued this with their grandchildren. Mary was known as the first Football Mom and enjoyed riding in the float every year.Mary is survived by her children Marveen (Bud) Sorensen, Brian (Garnell) Bawcum and Jeanie Klotzer, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Bawcum, father Andrew DeSoto, mother Delores "Mimi" DeSoto, 5 Siblings and 1 great grandchild.The family would like to thank the staff at Brandel Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Mary.A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, October 14 at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Brodaway in Turlock. Burial will be private at North Hilmar Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Mary's Honor can be made to Hilmar High School Boosters P.O. Box 1288 Hilmar, CA 95324, or to a charity of your choosing. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close