MARY BIEDENWEGOCT 19, 1923- MAY 2, 2019MARY(TURNER)BIEDENWEG WAS BORN ON OCT 19, 1923 IN CASTALIA, NORTH CAROLINA & DIED IN ASHLAND OREGON ON MAY 2, 2019. SHE WAS 95 YEARS OLD.RAY BIEDENWEG OF MODESTO CALIFORNIA MET MARY WHILE HE WAS STATIONED IN NORTH CAROLINA DURING WWII. AFTER THE WAR, RAY RETURNED TO NORTH CAROLINA AND THE TWO WERE MARRIED. THEY MADE THEIR HOME ON THE BIEDENWEG FAMILY PROPERTY (EST 1906) ON ORANGEBURG AVE IN MODESTO CA. THERE THEY SPENT THE NEXT 55 YEARS UNTIL RAY'S PASSING IN 2001. THEY HAD THREE LOVING CHILDREN.MARY WORKED FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS AT CAMPBELL SOUP CO IN MODESTO. ALWAYS A MOTHER AND HOMEMAKER AT HEART.MARY IS SURVIVED BY HER THREE CHILDREN: STEVE (WINNIE) BIEDENWEG, OF RENO NV; DEAN (TINA) BIEDENWEG OF MODESTO; AND PEGGY (STEVE) CASE OF ASHLAND OR. SHE HAS EIGHT GRANDCHILDREN, TEN GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, & ONE GREAT GREAT GRANDSON. SHE WAS LOVED AND WILL BE TRULY MISSED.A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY MAY 13, 2019 10:00 AM AT SALAS BROTHERS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 419 SCENIC DR. MODESTO WITH BURIAL TO FOLLOW AT PIONEER CEMETERY.