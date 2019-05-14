Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bravo. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary C. Bravo

1923 - 2019

Mary C. Bravo "Mom", 96, a native of Somis, CA and 77 year resident of Westley CA entered into eternal rest, at her home in Wesley, Ca. on May 12, 2019.

Mary "Mom" was born on May 11, 1923, in Somis, CA, the daughter of Santiaga Cabrera and Joe Contreras. She was the middle child of 14 siblings. As a child she was shy and helpful to assist her mother with her younger siblings.

At eighteen years old, Mary met and married the love of her life, Antonio "Tony"A. Bravo. They began their family shortly thereafter and her spirit will live on through their 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren. Mary took the loving role of caring for her children along with assisting her husband Tony in operating their Labor Contracting and Trucking business. She was hard working and jumped in to submit work orders or cook in a hot kitchen to ensure all field workers at the camp and her family had something to eat. One of Mary's favorite things to do was going to Reno, NV with Tony. She had great luck and knew when to quit playing to ensure her winnings were with her to come home. She loved attending the Stanislaus County Fair with grandchildren. She never left the fair without bring home a bag of freshly baked donut holes and red candy apple on a stick. The best celebrated holiday at her home was Christmas because she loved her family together eating her tamales and waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. Mary will always be remembered as a sharp dresser, wearing her red lip stick, cover girl powder, and a little bit a Maybelline on her eyelashes.

Mary was tender on the outside and strong on the inside with a heart of gold. She was loved by so many. Mary is survived by her sister, Lupe (Contreras) Gonzales of Simi Valley. Her children, Della C Romandia of Modesto (Frank), Tony A. Bravo of Westley (Cora), Richard F. Bravo of Ceres (Josefina). Along with 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and many extended family members.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Tony, her parents, and siblings; Joe Cabrera, Chilo Cabrera, Louie Contreras, Phillip Contreras, Tony Contreras, Jose Contreras, Ramon Contreras, Della Contreras, Antolina Contreras, and Guadalupe Contreras.

Please join us to celebrate Mary; Viewing will be held from 4pm to 8pm with a Rosary scheduled at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Allen Mortuary located at, 247 North Broadway Turlock CA 95380. Mass is scheduled at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church located at, 529 I Street Patterson, CA 95363. Burial will follow at, Patterson Cemetery District 10800 State Highway 33 Patterson, CA 95363. Dress comfortably with a little splash of red to represent Mary's favorite color. Remembering Mary is greatly appreciated and the family has requested in lieu of flowers for donations to American Hospice and Home Health Services 6850 Regional St, Ste 100A, Dublin, CA 94568

