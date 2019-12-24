Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dall-Angelo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Dall-Angelo

June -24-1943 to Dec. 21 2019

Mary our beloved mother and wife entered the kingdom of Heaven on Sat. Dec 21st. Mary lived a wonderful full life filled with family and friends and as they say she never met a stranger, always loved to talk with whomever would listen. She was survived by her Husband Virgil Dall-Angelo and daughters Tammie Reeves, Annette Wilbanks Souza, Sharron Dall-Angelo & Debbie Dall-Angelo two Son in law's Tim & Howard four grandchildren Blake & Brooke Taylor, Rochelle Davis & Renee Roberson and 4 great grandchildren and of course shotsie her dog. She cherished her family and church and will be missed by many.

Church services to be held at Trinity Baptist church 1346 Ronald rd, Modesto Ca. 95350

11AM

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary Dall-AngeloJune -24-1943 to Dec. 21 2019Mary our beloved mother and wife entered the kingdom of Heaven on Sat. Dec 21st. Mary lived a wonderful full life filled with family and friends and as they say she never met a stranger, always loved to talk with whomever would listen. She was survived by her Husband Virgil Dall-Angelo and daughters Tammie Reeves, Annette Wilbanks Souza, Sharron Dall-Angelo & Debbie Dall-Angelo two Son in law's Tim & Howard four grandchildren Blake & Brooke Taylor, Rochelle Davis & Renee Roberson and 4 great grandchildren and of course shotsie her dog. She cherished her family and church and will be missed by many.Church services to be held at Trinity Baptist church 1346 Ronald rd, Modesto Ca. 9535011AMIn lieu of flowers please make a donation to Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.