Mary Dall-Angelo
June -24-1943 to Dec. 21 2019
Mary our beloved mother and wife entered the kingdom of Heaven on Sat. Dec 21st. Mary lived a wonderful full life filled with family and friends and as they say she never met a stranger, always loved to talk with whomever would listen. She was survived by her Husband Virgil Dall-Angelo and daughters Tammie Reeves, Annette Wilbanks Souza, Sharron Dall-Angelo & Debbie Dall-Angelo two Son in law's Tim & Howard four grandchildren Blake & Brooke Taylor, Rochelle Davis & Renee Roberson and 4 great grandchildren and of course shotsie her dog. She cherished her family and church and will be missed by many.
Church services to be held at Trinity Baptist church 1346 Ronald rd, Modesto Ca. 95350
11AM
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019