Mary Elizabeth Ebie

Apr 8, 1928 - Nov 11, 2019

Mary Ebie, 91, a long time resident of the Modesto area died peacefully at her home, Monday, 11 November, 2019.

Born April 8, 1928, she was raised in Modesto. In 1947, Mary received her liberal arts degree from Modesto Junior College before moving on to San Jose State University where she received a bachelor's degree in English with distinction.

She taught a second grade class at Wilson Elementary School from 1949 through 1951.

On 29 May, 1951 Mary was married to Roy Allen Ebie. They estabished a home in Modesto.

After a brief hiatus, Mary resumed her teaching career at James Marshall Elementary School over the years 1958 through 1985, teaching 1st grade or kindergarten including 6 years of bilingual kindergarten classes. Mary's heart was in her teaching and that was reflected in how much her students liked her. Her oldest son encountered someone who recalled her fondly, as late as around a year or so ago.

After their retirement, Mary and Roy moved to Mariposa County. They enjoyed the beauty and serenity of the foothills and traveling about in a motor home.

Mary loved cats, reading, growing flowers, knitting, and crocheting.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy, in 2007.

Mary is survived by her sons Bart Atwood-Ebi of Modesto and Christopher (Grace) Ebie of Parma, Michigan, grandchildren Seth (Tomomi) Ebie of Novi, Michigan, Ellen (Jesse) Verrinder of Mariposa County, Jonathan Ebie of Parma, MI, Nathaniel Ebie of Parma, MI, and 7 great grandchildren.

Her interment will be private. Mom was a lymphoma survivor (nearly five years!) and thus, should you wish to make remembrance in her name, a donation to is suggested, or the .

