July 10, 1939 - February 7, 2020

Born in San Diego, CA. on July 10, 1939 to Robert and Jennie Hazlewood, Mary Ellen ("Mellie") Di Rocco (80) lost her struggle with Parkinson's disease at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, under the loving care of Hospice and Bethany Home staff (Ripon, CA). Mellie will be fondly remembered by her sister and Brother-In-Law, Carol and Dennis Van Der Maaten, sons Ronald Hazlewood, Robert Hunga, Randy and Richard Lade, 6 grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Mellie passionately expressed herself through art and textiles and loved to create new ideas. Even thought we had to say, "goodbye", we will come together this month to recall fond memories of her and to celebrate her new life in heaven with her Lord and Savior.

Mary Ellen Di RoccoJuly 10, 1939 - February 7, 2020Born in San Diego, CA. on July 10, 1939 to Robert and Jennie Hazlewood, Mary Ellen ("Mellie") Di Rocco (80) lost her struggle with Parkinson's disease at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, under the loving care of Hospice and Bethany Home staff (Ripon, CA). Mellie will be fondly remembered by her sister and Brother-In-Law, Carol and Dennis Van Der Maaten, sons Ronald Hazlewood, Robert Hunga, Randy and Richard Lade, 6 grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Mellie passionately expressed herself through art and textiles and loved to create new ideas. Even thought we had to say, "goodbye", we will come together this month to recall fond memories of her and to celebrate her new life in heaven with her Lord and Savior. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 11, 2020

