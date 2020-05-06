Mary "Marie" Espinola
Sept. 16, 1921 - May 3, 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Mary "Marie" Espinola.
Marie was born in Turlock to parents, Frank and Anna Enos. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe and Manuel Enos and her sister, Bee Hapgood.
Marie married Joe Espinola and together they shared 46 years of marriage until his passing in 1989. They had two daughters, JoAnne and Darlene.
Mom and dad enjoyed many years of traveling locally and cross country with their dear friends in the All Seasons Trailer Group. Those years of memories were very special to mom.
After dad passed, mom enjoyed volunteering and the new friends she made at Medic Alert, Delta Blood Bank, Sacred Heart and Emanuel Thrift Shop.
Marie is survived by her daughters, JoAnne (Gene) Reed and Darlene (Darel) Espinola. She is also survived by two grandsons, Kraig Sederquist (and Kay) and Mark (Debi) Sederquist; five great-grandkids, one great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice or the National Processing Center for Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Research, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
We thank all the caregivers over the years who have lovingly cared for mom and most recently all the caregivers and staff at Main West Post/Acute Care. Our hearts and thanks go out to all of you.
To our dear mom, we say thank you for your love. May you rest in peace. We will forever miss you dearly and love you deeply.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Modesto Bee on May 6, 2020.