Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Graveside service 1:00 PM Lakewood Cemetery Hughson , CA Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Herald General Baptist Church 2120 Prescott Road Modesto , CA

Mary "Alice" Criswell Evans

Feb 5, 1925-Oct 16, 2019

Mary "Alice" Criswell Evans, 94, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, pastor's wife, teacher, left earth for her heavenly home at mid-day on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She looked forward to meeting the Christ she had served since childhood face to face and to rejoining "her Eddie" and a host of family and friends.

Born February 5, 1925, to Eldridge H. and Vitual Ann Beasley Lindsey as their first child, in Spencer County, near the Ohio River Town of Rockport Indiana, she was the little sister to six surviving half brothers and sisters. Two years later another baby sister, Ann, completed the family and the Criswell girls were life-long best friends. The family was devoutly Christian and faithful to their church.

Alice excelled in her studies, sports, and drama at Silverdale Grammar School and one semester at Rockport High. However, on January 19, 1940 she married Eddie Carl Evans. Thus ended her formal education until the early 1950's when she completed high school by correspondence and ultimately graduated form Evansville, Indiana, University in 1957, with honors. Mrs. Evans taught high school English, Literature, and Business Classes in Chandler, Indiana, Dixon, Kentucky, and Ceres, California, until retiring in 1974.

After pastoring Garvinwood General Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, for six years, Alice and Eddie, with their daughters Eddi Marie and Carletta relocated to Ceres, California. This move resulted in the establishing of the Herald General Baptist congregation in Modesto in December, 1962. Alice served their ministry as pastor's wife, teacher, choir member, Christian Education/Vacation Bible School Director, softball coach, librarian/historian, area officer, denominational board member, delegate to national and world women's conferences, and short term missionary to the Phillippines. In later years Alice and Eddie traveled and served with The Heralds Inimitable News Communicators and Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service.

Alive loved being Gra'ma to Jim Julian II (Christy), of Pinole, California, Jennifer (James) Chambers, of Modesto, California, Joshua (Cassandra) Steele, of Newburgh, Indiana, Jordan Steele, of Modesto, California, and "Stand-in" to Karin (Kevin) Hoselton, also of Modesto. She was "G.G. " to Elijah, Benjamin, Nathan, Carina, Jaxon, Tony, Jacob and Gabe. Survivors include all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her daughters Eddi Marie Julian and Carletta Evans Steele of Modesto, and numberous relatives around the world.

Alice was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Reverend Dr. Eddie C. Evans, her parents, her sons-in-law, James Julian and Richard Steele, and all of her siblings.

A Grave site service will be Friday October 25, at 1pm at Lakewood Cemetery, Hughson, California. A Celebration of Life/Sharing Time will follow at 4pm at Herald General Baptist Church, 2120 Prescott Road, Modesto, California.

Those wishing to honor Alice by remembering her high respect for education, may send their gifts to The Heralds, Inc. 2201 Prescott Road, Modesto, California, where they will be designated for scholarships in ministry, and international missions.

Alice's family extends heart-felt "Thanks" to the English Oaks staff who oversaw her care for almost six years and to room-mate Mary Pat Denton, who loved her like a sister.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019

