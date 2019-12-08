Mary Gallegos Cisneros
Jun 6, 1931 – Nov 28, 2019
Mary Gallegos Cisneros, 88 of Ceres passed away Thursday, November 28th at English Oak Nursing and Rehab Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Cisneros was born in Concho, Arizona and was a resident of Ceres previously residing in Patterson for many years. She was a nurse aide and industrial worker for many years.
Mrs. Cisneros is survived by her sons, Fred Cisneros, Joe Cisneros, Danny Cisneros and Eddie Cisneros; daughters, Berry Marquez, Josie Munn, Carol Barker, Esther Romo and Shirley Cisneros; brothers, Sam Gallegos and James Gallegos; sisters, Olivia Chavez, Lucy Spahn and Jenny Flores; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cisneros; son, David Cisneros, Jr.; granddaughter, Hannah Cisneros; parents, Simpliceo and Josefina Gallegos; sisters, Flora Gallegos, Virginia Paoloni and Martha Morales.
A Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 8, 2019