Mary Gallegos CisnerosJun 6, 1931 – Nov 28, 2019Mary Gallegos Cisneros, 88 of Ceres passed away Thursday, November 28th at English Oak Nursing and Rehab Center in Modesto.Mrs. Cisneros was born in Concho, Arizona and was a resident of Ceres previously residing in Patterson for many years. She was a nurse aide and industrial worker for many years.Mrs. Cisneros is survived by her sons, Fred Cisneros, Joe Cisneros, Danny Cisneros and Eddie Cisneros; daughters, Berry Marquez, Josie Munn, Carol Barker, Esther Romo and Shirley Cisneros; brothers, Sam Gallegos and James Gallegos; sisters, Olivia Chavez, Lucy Spahn and Jenny Flores; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cisneros; son, David Cisneros, Jr.; granddaughter, Hannah Cisneros; parents, Simpliceo and Josefina Gallegos; sisters, Flora Gallegos, Virginia Paoloni and Martha Morales.A Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.