Mary Alice GishAugust 4, 1932- September 29, 2020Mary Alice Gish, 7th child of Lloyd Ray and Ruth (Swisher) Balsbaugh was born on August 4, 1932, in Flint, Michigan. She moved with her parernts and family to Ohio when she was in the 1st grade, and six years later they moved to Modesto, California. She made lifelong friends each place they lived. Mother was baptized on April 18, 1948, into the Old German Baptist Church. She was married to Roger Lee Gish on May 14, 1950. They established their home in Modesto. To this union were born two sons and and two daughters. Mother was a keeper at home. She enjoyed sewing, helping make dress patterns, and also had a compassion for the depressed and discouraged. Mother had a special love and interest in young children, and liked to give them gum. Dad and Mom traveled among the church brethren across the nation and made an effort to visit all their family and grandchildren. After 1964, they spent much time filling their calling in the ministry of the church and in 2009 they became affiliated with the New Conference of the Old German Baptist Church. Dad devotedly cared for Mother through her illness in her golden years and appreciated the help of a caregiver, Mary Ann Barton. Near the end of a visit with their daughter in Montana, Mother peacefully departed this life in the early hours of September 29, 2020, making her stay 88 years, 1 month, and 25 days. Mother holds a special place in the hearts of her loved ones. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her laughter, her genuine faith in the Lord Jesus and her kindness and love for everyone.Services and interment will be held at the Wood Colony Cemetary, Sunday, October 4, at 10:30 am. Visitation will be at the same place on Sunday at 9:30am.