Service Information

Deegan Funeral Chapel
1441 San Joaquin St
Escalon , CA 95320
(209)-838-7321

Service
1:00 PM
Deegan Funeral Chapel
1441 San Joaquin St
Escalon , CA 95320

Obituary

Mary Perry Powers-Gordon

Feb 21, 1921 - Nov 17, 2019

With her family surrounding her, Mary Powers-Gordon passed away on November 17, 2019 in Woodland, California.

Mary was born in Stockton, California on February 21, 1921 and was the oldest of five children. Her parents, Charles William Powers and Lila Julia Perry-Powers came to California from Vermont in 1920 and were descendants of the McGinnis family, early settlers in Escalon. Her parents were well known in their community as active members of the American Legion, both serving terms as Commander and as Auxiliary President. Her brothers were first to deliver the Stockton Record to Escalon and all four continued to deliver the paper for 19 years.

Mary graduated from Escalon High School in 1938. She was well known in the Escalon Community for her lifelong love of music and dance and played piano and taught tap dance to countless children. In adulthood, Mary was a founding member of the Escalon Museum and member of the Escalon Historical Society.

Mary married John M. Olive (Modesto) and along with their daughter, Judy Marie Olive, resided in Modesto, Crowslanding, Woodland Hills, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, California Communities.

Mary later married Jewell Milton Gordon of Willows, California and celebrated 42 years of marriage before Milt passed away in 2013. Mary was employed by Bank of America for over 25 years and retired from the Willows branch of the Bank of America. Following retirement she did part time work for the offices of Treasurer, Assessor, Auditor and County Clerk in Willows. Mary was a Past President of Native Daughters of the Golden West, Berryessa Parlor, No. 192; Past President of the hospital Volunteer Service-Glenn County Hospital, Willows; Past President of the Elks Ladies, Willows, Lodge No. 1786, Volunteer- American Cancer Society, Glenn County Unit. Mary was a member of the Willows Methodist Church.

Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed embroidering, and scrapbooking. She loved to dance, especially with her husband, Milt, and enjoyed attending theater productions and musical concerts. She was always young at heart with a lively spirit, and enjoyed walking in their neighborhood well into her 80's.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, husband, Jewell Milton Gordon and brothers, Walter William (Lynn), Charles Darwin (Dorothy), Gerald Francis (Pat) and Larry Lyle Powers (Delores). Celebrating her enduring love are her children Judy Olive-Quattrin (Gary) Granite Bay, CA., David Duckart (Vivianne Parker) San Ramon, and Doug Duckart (Charlene) Yreka, CA. adoring granddaughters Michele Quattrin-Powell (Chris) Roseville, CA; Andrea Quattrin-Schwarze (Chris) Granite Bay, CA., Allison Duckart-Jaklin (David) El Dorado Hills, CA and Heather Duckart-Zanotto (Zeke) Yreka, CA. and precious great grandchildren, Derek, Savannah and Julia Schwarze, Kennedy Swift, Carson and Christian Powell, Olivia and Anthony Jaklin, Payton and Stella Zanotto, beloved sister-in-law's Delores Powers (Modesto), Pat Powers (Riverside), Phyllis Gordon-Elkins (Reno), and loving nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful to St. John's Retirement Center-Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, Woodland, CA, Staff, Dr. Jeffrey Yee and Dr. Jaime Green for their outstanding and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that remembrances be made to the Escalon Historical Association, 1630 Main Street Escalon, California or to the Willows

Chapel Services officiated by Pastor Huffman, at Deegan Funeral Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m., 1441 San Joaquin Street, Escalon, CA 95320. Burial to follow at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA, and immediately following with a reception at the Escalon Museum, 1630 Main Street, Escalon, CA 95320.

