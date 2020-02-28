Mary Ann Harman
January 20, 1948 - February 3, 2020
Mary Ann Harman 72 passed at home on Feb. 3, 2020. Mary lived most of her life in Dos Palos, California where she and her husband John raised their 6 girls. They both enjoyed spending time with their many life long friends. She is survived by her sister Betty Lou Newby, 6 daughters, Channa (Jim) Wardle, Kelli (David) Harman Brinkley, Krysta (TJ) Parsons, Stephanie (Jay) Legard, Darlene (Paul) Demmers, Jennifer (Nick) Adamy, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Harman Jr. and her sons Brandon and Joey. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements: Eaton Family Funeral Home
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 28, 2020