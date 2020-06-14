Mary Harris
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary K Harris
7-26-1932. 6-5-2020 Mary
Mary K Harris, 87, of Modesto ca. Died 6-5-2020 in her home with Family at her side. Private memorial services will be held in her birthplace of Kansas City Mo. Mary was born in Kansas City Mo. On July 26, 1932 , where she married Harry Boyd Harris in 1949 and had 12 children. After her husbands passing in 1965, Mary relocated her family to Modesto Ca where she became a librarian for Modesto City Schools for 10 years and lived the rest of her life. Mary is survived by children Marcia Harris , Steve Harris , Christine Stidham, Patricia Wesrbrook, Judy Harris , Sherry Walker, Peggy Sue Walker, and Sue Walker and 26 Grandchildren , 49 Great Grandchildren , 4 Great Great Grandchildren . Mary was proceeded in death by her husband Harry Boyd Harris ,daughter Beverly Gillespie, and son Bradley A. Harris , Terry Dean Harris ( daughter ) John Paul Harris ( son....
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Hope one day I am as strong as she was, I LOVE YOU MOM RIP.
Susan Walker
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved