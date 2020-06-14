Mary K Harris7-26-1932. 6-5-2020 MaryMary K Harris, 87, of Modesto ca. Died 6-5-2020 in her home with Family at her side. Private memorial services will be held in her birthplace of Kansas City Mo. Mary was born in Kansas City Mo. On July 26, 1932 , where she married Harry Boyd Harris in 1949 and had 12 children. After her husbands passing in 1965, Mary relocated her family to Modesto Ca where she became a librarian for Modesto City Schools for 10 years and lived the rest of her life. Mary is survived by children Marcia Harris , Steve Harris , Christine Stidham, Patricia Wesrbrook, Judy Harris , Sherry Walker, Peggy Sue Walker, and Sue Walker and 26 Grandchildren , 49 Great Grandchildren , 4 Great Great Grandchildren . Mary was proceeded in death by her husband Harry Boyd Harris ,daughter Beverly Gillespie, and son Bradley A. Harris , Terry Dean Harris ( daughter ) John Paul Harris ( son....