Mary Katherine Hester
January 23, 1947 - July 4, 2019
It is with a heavy heart, I am sad to share the loss of my mother. She was recently diagnosed with cancer just two months ago on May 14, 2019. Although we did not expect her death to be so quick, I am thankful that I was able to be by her side for her last days. Mary was a fun girl, she would always say. She loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them.... and she loved her bingo and lotto games. My mom was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but has lived in Modesto California for the last 62 years. She was a young 72, when she passed away at my home on July 4, 2019 at 5:14pm. She is proceeded in death with her mother Mamie Kircher - brothers Paul & Charles Wall - sister Marie Pizzirulli. She is survived by her sisters - Elma Savage & Nita Lawson. Her daughters - Michele Hester, Christine Worthington and her only son John VanNostrand. Her grandchildren, Heather Moore, LeAnne Harter, Cierra Sanborn & Colton Worthington. Great grandchildren - Zane Harter, Mateo Reyes, Charli Sanborn & Ziah Harter.
Grave side service will be held on July 19, 2019 at 10am, Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Hughson, Ca. There will be a celebration of life immediately following the service.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 16, 2019