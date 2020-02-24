Mary Ann Horn
May 8, 1932 - Feb 17, 2020
Mary Ann Horn, 87, of Hickman passed away, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Oakdale, CA.
Mary is survived by her son Larry Elrod of Coarsegold, CA, daughter Karen (Steve) West of Ripon, CA, brother Frank Coito of Patterson, CA, Joseph Coito of Colorado Springs, CO, 6 grandhchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was proceded in death by her husband Jesse Horn and her parents Francico and Angelina Coito.
Private committal service.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2020