Mary Jane Griffith

Mar 1, 1923 - Feb 20, 2020

Mary Jane Griffith, 96, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Herald, her son Scott, her sister Sarah "Sally" Speicher and brother David Rummel. Jane leaves behind her brother John (Judy), her daughter Barbara, son Bill (Betsy), daughter-in-law Louann and seven grandchildren: Jessica, Jason, Eric, Lani, Sean, Shara and Emily.

Jane was born in the small mining town of Jerome, PA to loving parents William and Cora Rummel on March 1, 1923. She met and married the love of her life, "My Herald", and lived in Tracy, CA and Glenshaw, PA before settling in Modesto, CA in the '70s. Jane was an active member of Geneva Presbyterian Church for many years and was involved with the Genvark Marinars and women's quilting group.

Jane truly enjoyed traveling, sewing, knitting and reading but her favorite hobby was always painting. She loved to sit quietly painting images of family members or scenes from the family farm.

The family wishes to thank Marcy, Lorraine, Melissa and Leona for the loving care and friendship they provided mom this past year.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1229 E. Fairmont Ave. in Modesto on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 pm. A private gravesite ceremony will be held in Jerome, Pennsylvania at Maple Springs Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alexander Cohen Hospice House through the Community Hospice Foundation or to a .

