Mary Katherine Curtoni
1962 - 2020
Mary Katherine Curtoni,
September 24, 1962 - April 22, 2020
Mary Katherine Curtoni, 57, passed away from breast cancer on April 22, 2020 with her family by herside. Mary was born September 24, 1962 in Oakdale, CA to James 'Jim' and Beverly 'Airola' Curtoni. She was an exceptional student and athlete. Mary graduated Oakdale High School in 1980 and graduated Stanislaus State with a degree in Social Sciences.
Mary found so much fulfillment through sports. She excelled in every sport she tried especially tennis, badminton, basketball and softball. Mary enjoyed drawing, painting, cake decorating and baking. She had a real passion for taking hikes in the mountains and learning the various birds and wildflowers she came across. When it came to growing and propagating house plants, she had the greenest thumb in the family. Mary has left us all too soon and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her brother Michael Curtoni (Jacquelyn), sister Ann Curtoni-Lial (Ray), sister-in-law Lisa Curtoni, nieces and nephews Kittie Curtoni, Michael Curtoni, John Curtoni, Isabella Curtoni and great nephew Jake Wilson. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Bev Curtoni and her brother John Curtoni.
Services will be held when we can safely gather together.
Donations can be made to your favorite cause.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
