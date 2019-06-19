Mary Elizabeth Knight
May 1936 – June 2019
Mary Elizabeth Knight, age 83, of Denair, CA passed away on June 16, 2019 at Doctors Medical Center. She was born in Modesto, graduated from Turlock High School in 1954 and received her Associates Degree from Ohlone Junior College in Fremont. Mary attended Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church and was a member of Gideons International Auxiliary. She worked for JcPenney and was a church secretary for Mountain View- Irvington Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her children Barbara Stone, Sheryl Takata; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; sister Louise Sartin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Knight and grandson Dukie Stone.
Funeral service will be held at Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church in Turlock on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with interment to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 19, 2019