MARY L. DENIZDECEMBER 27, 1923 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2020Mary Louise Deniz, 96 years old, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 in Modesto, California. She was born on December 23,1923 in Santa Clara, California, daughter of Claudio Cain Gutierrez and Maria Paniagua Martin, immigrants from Jarandilla, Caceres, Spain.Mary loved her hometown of Santa Clara. Growing up in the 1930's, she traveled with her family harvesting seasonal fruits in northern California. She played in the street with all the neighbor kids until the street lights went on. In her twenties, the local dances with the Big Band orchestra was the place to be. Her and her two sisters, Julia and Ann, would dance 'till their feet hurt. That's where she met her husband of 69 years. Louis Deniz, just home from the Navy, asked for her hand in marriage on their third date. They were married in 1947 and later had two children Tom and Michele.In 1950, they left Santa Clara and moved to the west side of Modesto where they continued in the dairy business until 1990. Mary worked hard as a mom and a dairyman's wife enduring all the unpredictability and excitement that comes with cows and crops. She never missed one of her sons' football games cheering as loud as she could.In the mid 1970's, she did volunteer work for a local christian TV broadcast called The Eleventh Hour. She manned the phone lines ministering the Good News of Jesus to people who called in for prayer. This experience made her bold and fearless to witness to everyone she met. She led countless people in prayer to receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior.She studied the healing power of herbs and vitamins her whole life. She alwayscared about her neighbors, quick to help if someone was sick. As a business woman, she was a distributor for Barley Green. Her doctor was always amazed at her good health, even at 96. Mary was never shy to share the good information she learned.After her daughter was gone to college, she took a painting class at a shop in McHenry Village. She discovered she was an incredibly talented artist. She enjoyed landscapes most of all and oil was her favorite medium. She never painted at home, only at the art studio under the supervision of the instructor. She wanted to execute each technique to perfection. One of her paintings won first place at the Stanislaus County Fair.Mary enjoyed entertaining and playing cards with her dear friends. Mary also loved watching her grandchildren become young adults and was so proud of their talents and accomplishments. She was such a friendly and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew her.Mary is preceded in death by her husband Louis Deniz, her son Tom Deniz, her brothers Dick and Tom Gutierrez and her sisters Julia Rodrigues and Ann Larson.Mary is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Frank Durham ofFresno, her daughter-in-law Renee Deniz, her grandsons Tom A. Deniz and Adam Deniz, her granddaughters Summer Simon and Danielle Durham and five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson on the way.A Graveside Service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00am.