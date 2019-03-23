Lou McGrath
Sept 21, 1925 - Mar 8, 2019
Mary Lou (Lou) McGrath died peacefully at home on the morning of March 8th at the age of 93, with her daughter and a hospice nurse by her side. Her years were filled with the love of family and friends and she shared her joy of life, learning and color with gusto. She enriched the lives of those who knew her, as well as those who did not with her kind, thoughtful, upbeat style.
Lou was born to William and Ruth Foster in Akron, Ohio, but spent most of her childhood in Oregon City, Oregon. As a young adult she moved to the San Francisco bay area, where she married, raised her family, enjoyed a 28 year career as an elementary school teacher and lived an active, social lifestyle for 60 years. She was predeceased by her husband Vince, her son Kevin and her sister Jan.
In 2008, Lou moved to Turlock to be near her daughter. Thinking Turlock to be merely a hot, conservative, small town, she was pleasantly surprised to establish a wonderful variety of friendships, which happily sustained her for the remainder of her life. In addition to her many friends, she treasured her painting and her lovely garden and never once regretted moving to Turlock.
Lou is survived by her daughter, daughter-in-law, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 2 nephews and 1 niece.
No services or memorial are planned. On April 11th, her ashes will be scattered along the bay area coast. In lieu of flowers or donations, please raise a glass to Lou or smile warmly at the next stranger you see, as she would have done.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 23, 2019