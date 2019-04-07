Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Margaret Lopes

Feb 25, 1926 – Mar 30, 2019

Mary Margaret Lopes, 93 of Gustine passed away Saturday, March 30th at New Bethany Residential Care and Skilled Nursing in Los Banos.

Mrs. Lopes was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. She was an accountant and enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and a member of the YLI, Catholic Daughters, PFSA, Gustine Historical Society and Veterans Auxiliary.

Mrs. Lopes is survived by her son, Kenny (Diane) Lopes of Gustine; daughter-in-law, Debbie Lopes of Gustine; brother, Tony (Wanda) Medeiros of Gustine; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Lopes; sons, Chris Lopes, George Lopes and daughter, Cynthia Bosco.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 11th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322, New Bethany Residential Care, 1441 Berkeley Dr, Los Banos, CA 93635 or favorite .

515 First Avenue

Gustine , CA 95322

515 First Avenue

Gustine , CA 95322

209-862-3628

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

