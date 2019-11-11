Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation Following Services 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Funeral Mass St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lorenzo Martin

Jan 9, 1928-Nov 2, 2019

Mary Martin was born in Crescent City, California, on January 9, 1928 to James and Elmira Lorenzo. She attended elementary school in Modesto and graduated from Modesto High School in 1946. She married Ernest Martin on February 9, 1947 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto.

Mary was very talented in so many areas. Everything she did, she did extremely well. She was a talented cook, baker and cake decorator. She was also an amazing artist specializing in oil painting. Her paintings won many awards over the years. She loved giving her children and grandchildren her paintings. They will be cherished forever. Her grace, class, and kindness will be remembered by everyone who knew her.

Mary was a devout Roman Catholic. She prayed her rosary daily with a special devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Mother. She taught religious education to children for over 20 years.

Proud of her Portuguese heritage she was very involved in the Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association and served as queen in 1938. She also belonged to several lodges.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Ernest Martin, her parents James and Elmira Lorenzo, grandparents John and Mary Rocha, and her brother Albert Lorenzo.

Mary is survived by her children Linda Martin, James Martin and David Martin. Grandchildren David Martin (Jenny), Lisa Phillips (Mitch), and Kelli Brantley (Chad). Great-Grandchildren Conner and Cooper Brantley, Tenley and Paisley Phillips, and David and Amelia Martin. She is also survived by her brother Irmino Lorenzo.

The Rosary will be held Wednesday, November 13, at 6:00 PM at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on Scenic Drive. Visitation will be from 4-6PM, then will continue after the Rosary until 8:00PM.

The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Masses being said or donations sent to Optimal Hospice Care Foundation, 1101 Sylvan Ave., Suite B-10, Modesto, CA 95355.

The family would like to thank the Gate of Beautiful Care Home for the wonderful care that our Mother received.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019

