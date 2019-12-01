Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Murillo. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Viewing 10:00 AM Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Roybal Murillo

Apr. 7, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2019

Mary Roybal Murillo, 84, peacefully passed away November 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born April 7, 1935 in San Juan, New Mexico to Martin and Juanita Roybal and 1 of 8 children. In 1951 she married love of her life, Ralph Murillo. Together they had 4 children. They were married for 63 years. Mary enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to travel as much as possible. Vacationing or day trips, she was always on the go! And her love for football was strong.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is survived by her children, Robert Murillo (Cena) of Modesto, Tom Murillo of Modesto, Janie Victorino (Jeronimo) of Waterford and Linda Huggins (Rob) of Texas, her brother, Tony Roybal of Sacramento, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph and 6 siblings.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murillo family. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320. A graveside service is to follow at Valley Home Memorial Park, 30705 E. Lone Tree Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361. To send the family condolences, please visit Mary's tribute page at

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary Roybal MurilloApr. 7, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2019Mary Roybal Murillo, 84, peacefully passed away November 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born April 7, 1935 in San Juan, New Mexico to Martin and Juanita Roybal and 1 of 8 children. In 1951 she married love of her life, Ralph Murillo. Together they had 4 children. They were married for 63 years. Mary enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to travel as much as possible. Vacationing or day trips, she was always on the go! And her love for football was strong.She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is survived by her children, Robert Murillo (Cena) of Modesto, Tom Murillo of Modesto, Janie Victorino (Jeronimo) of Waterford and Linda Huggins (Rob) of Texas, her brother, Tony Roybal of Sacramento, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph and 6 siblings.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murillo family. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320. A graveside service is to follow at Valley Home Memorial Park, 30705 E. Lone Tree Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361. To send the family condolences, please visit Mary's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close