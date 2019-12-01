Mary Roybal Murillo
Apr. 7, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2019
Mary Roybal Murillo, 84, peacefully passed away November 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born April 7, 1935 in San Juan, New Mexico to Martin and Juanita Roybal and 1 of 8 children. In 1951 she married love of her life, Ralph Murillo. Together they had 4 children. They were married for 63 years. Mary enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to travel as much as possible. Vacationing or day trips, she was always on the go! And her love for football was strong.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is survived by her children, Robert Murillo (Cena) of Modesto, Tom Murillo of Modesto, Janie Victorino (Jeronimo) of Waterford and Linda Huggins (Rob) of Texas, her brother, Tony Roybal of Sacramento, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph and 6 siblings.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murillo family. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320. A graveside service is to follow at Valley Home Memorial Park, 30705 E. Lone Tree Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361. To send the family condolences, please visit Mary's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019