Mary Neufeld Quaresma
August 29, 1927 - June 20, 2019
Mary Neufeld Quaresma passed away June 20, 2019 after a short illness.
Mary was born August 29, 1927 to Clarence and Josie Pope in Sulphur, Oklahoma. In 1950 she married Rudy Neufeld. They lived in Newman until 1954 when they moved to Hughson and opened Rudy's Market. They called Hughson home until Rudy's death in 1987. In 2001, she married John Quaresma and they lived in Modesto until his passing in 2013. She also worked many years as a meat wrapper and later at Weinstocks and Keller's in Modesto.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rosalie Harlow and Rebecca "Betty" Walker, husband Rudy Neufeld, husband John Quaresma and her son Harold Neufeld. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Harp; grandsons Sean (Theresa) Harp, Adam (Jessica) and Ben Vanderpool; daughter-in-law Diane Neufeld and four great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Village for the loving care they provided in her final years. In keeping with Mary's wishes there will be no funeral service.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019