Mary Agnus Peters
oct 4,1926 - June 21, 2020
Mary A. Peters peacefully went home after almost 94 years. Born in Eldorado, Wisconsin she grew up in N. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and lived in Modesto, CA since 1962. Mary worked at Montgomery Wards for 26 years and was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was married to Gerald W. Peters for 47 years who preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her 3 children, Nancy Holidy, Donna Picucci, and David Peters, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Services will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on July 13, 2020 at 9am. Burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers charitable contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Dementia Support Services located at 700 McHenry Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 https://sites.google.com/adsc-modesto.org/adsc
