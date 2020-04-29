Mary Rose Yandell
December 17, 1934 - April 21, 2020
Mary Rose Yandell was born Mary Rose Souza on December 17, 1934 in Sacramento. She passed on April 21, 2020 after a long illness with family by her side.
Mary Rose worked on the family dairy in Sacramento until the family business moved to Modesto in 1964. Here she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married in 1965 and raised two daughters, Mary Ann & Linda. Mary Rose and Bill created a crop-dusting business and were faithful members of First Baptist Church of Salida.
Mary Rose is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Angel and Linda (Ron) Perry, grandchildren Diane (Arnaldo) Gomez, Jesse (Krystal) Angel, Andrea (James) Oliver and Stephanie Angel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 29, 2020