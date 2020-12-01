Mary Eugenia Silva

August 24, 1921 - November 26, 2020

Modesto, California - Mary was born on August 24, 1921 in Crows Landing, California to Rosa and Emidio Melo, the oldest of seven. She passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, with her family by her side.

Mary and Joseph (Joe) Silva were married on December 14, 1941 seven days after Pearl Harbor. They lived in Stratford, CA after the war ended and later moved to Lemoore in 1954 to a home they had built. After Joe died in 1984 Mary continued to live in their home until 2007 when she moved to Samaritan Village in Hughson to be closer to her children; she lived there for 7 years. The last 5 years of her life she resided at The Stratford at Beyer Park in Modesto.

Mary Jane, as she was known by her family and close friends, graduated from Orestimba High School in Newman, California. After her marriage to Joe, she worked for the U.S. Forestry Service during WWII in the guayule project. After the war, she became a mother and homemaker and was a very accomplished seamstress. She and Joe enjoyed socializing with their "Poker Club" gang and spent most weekends at the card table playing Pedro with their Lemoore friends.

Her greatest joy in life was raising her three children Joan, Richard (Joe) and Chuck. After they grew up and left home Mary cared for her husband Joe until his death. As her grandchildren Matt and Sarah came along she truly cherished her role as grandma.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her son-in-law Larry Michelotti and her siblings Georgina Melo, Emidio Melo, Rose Beltran, and Laura Giovannoni.

She is survived by her children, Joan Michelotti (Ross Anderson) of Modesto, Joseph Richard Silva (Jane) of Ponoma and Chuck Silva (John Yarborough) of Lafayette, her grandchildren Matthew Michelotti of Los Angeles and Sarah Michelotti of Modesto and remaining siblings Elsie Schimelpfenig of New Jersey and Richard Melo(Sandy) of Oregon.

A limited graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 11 am at the Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

Donations can be made in Mary's Memory to: SEVA Hospice, 5330 Pirrone Road #302, Salida, CA, 95368.

Our family wishes to thank the loving and competent caregivers in the Generations Care unit at The Stratford and the wonderful caregivers from SEVA Hospice that helped Mary reach a peaceful end to her life.





