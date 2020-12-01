1/2
Mary Silva
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Eugenia Silva
August 24, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Modesto, California - Mary was born on August 24, 1921 in Crows Landing, California to Rosa and Emidio Melo, the oldest of seven. She passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, with her family by her side.
Mary and Joseph (Joe) Silva were married on December 14, 1941 seven days after Pearl Harbor. They lived in Stratford, CA after the war ended and later moved to Lemoore in 1954 to a home they had built. After Joe died in 1984 Mary continued to live in their home until 2007 when she moved to Samaritan Village in Hughson to be closer to her children; she lived there for 7 years. The last 5 years of her life she resided at The Stratford at Beyer Park in Modesto.
Mary Jane, as she was known by her family and close friends, graduated from Orestimba High School in Newman, California. After her marriage to Joe, she worked for the U.S. Forestry Service during WWII in the guayule project. After the war, she became a mother and homemaker and was a very accomplished seamstress. She and Joe enjoyed socializing with their "Poker Club" gang and spent most weekends at the card table playing Pedro with their Lemoore friends.
Her greatest joy in life was raising her three children Joan, Richard (Joe) and Chuck. After they grew up and left home Mary cared for her husband Joe until his death. As her grandchildren Matt and Sarah came along she truly cherished her role as grandma.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her son-in-law Larry Michelotti and her siblings Georgina Melo, Emidio Melo, Rose Beltran, and Laura Giovannoni.
She is survived by her children, Joan Michelotti (Ross Anderson) of Modesto, Joseph Richard Silva (Jane) of Ponoma and Chuck Silva (John Yarborough) of Lafayette, her grandchildren Matthew Michelotti of Los Angeles and Sarah Michelotti of Modesto and remaining siblings Elsie Schimelpfenig of New Jersey and Richard Melo(Sandy) of Oregon.
A limited graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 11 am at the Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.
Donations can be made in Mary's Memory to: SEVA Hospice, 5330 Pirrone Road #302, Salida, CA, 95368.
Our family wishes to thank the loving and competent caregivers in the Generations Care unit at The Stratford and the wonderful caregivers from SEVA Hospice that helped Mary reach a peaceful end to her life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lemoore Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel - LEMOORE
420 WEST -D- STREET
Lemoore, CA 93245
(559) 924-5611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved