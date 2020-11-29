Matias Xander Yanez
July 30, 2020 - November 22, 2020
Turlock, California -
Matias, our beloved son, left this world too soon. He leaves behind his parents Luis Yanez and Rylin Ames; grandparents Josefina and Jose Luis Yanez and Shyla Ames and Michael Mestaz; brother Zayden Vasquez; great grandparents Sherry and Rick Wisdom; many aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Brandon Barkman.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00am.-12:00p.m. Graveside service to follow on Thursday at 1:00p.m. at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com