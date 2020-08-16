Matin Laughlin Jr.May 26,1962 - Aug 6, 2020Matin Laughlin Jr passed away August 6, 2020. Matin was a compassionate person who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed watching sports, running marathons, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. He retired from SRC, where he was a Behavioral Health & Social Service Provider and Specialized in Addiction (Substance Use Disorder). He was a great mentor and helped numerous people throughout his career. Matin is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his Mother Barbara Laughlin, Son Matt Laughlin (Kelly), Daughters Amber and Amanda Laughlin, Brother Mark Laughlin (Debbie), Sisters Rhonda Laughlin, Kim Santos (Joaquin), Companion Sarah, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father Matin Laughlin and Nephew Matthew. We were all very lucky to have him in our lives, He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at Wells Community Fellowship Church located at 2500 Claus Rd Modesto on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be required