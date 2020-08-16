1/1
Matin Laughlin
1962 - 2020
Matin Laughlin Jr.
May 26,1962 - Aug 6, 2020
Matin Laughlin Jr passed away August 6, 2020. Matin was a compassionate person who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed watching sports, running marathons, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. He retired from SRC, where he was a Behavioral Health & Social Service Provider and Specialized in Addiction (Substance Use Disorder). He was a great mentor and helped numerous people throughout his career. Matin is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his Mother Barbara Laughlin, Son Matt Laughlin (Kelly), Daughters Amber and Amanda Laughlin, Brother Mark Laughlin (Debbie), Sisters Rhonda Laughlin, Kim Santos (Joaquin), Companion Sarah, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father Matin Laughlin and Nephew Matthew. We were all very lucky to have him in our lives, He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at Wells Community Fellowship Church located at 2500 Claus Rd Modesto on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be required
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Wells Community Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 15, 2020
Matin I will never forget the wonderful memories we had, playing as kids, to riding motorcycles and all the family events where you were always the loudest, most excited and always first to eat. I love all the times we laughed so hard that we couldn't stop! As Markie calls you the Legend, you truly are and no one could ever take your place. I miss you so much already! I'm glad you're at at peace. Love you always Brother.
Your sister Kim
Kim Santos
Sister
August 14, 2020
Matin was a friend and co worker. We shared in good times and bad times and I will miss him greatly. Matin have sense of humor that I loved and a heart of gold. He would reach.out to those who others refused to listen too. May Allah be pleased with our brother. Condolences to all the family.
John Mataka
Friend
August 13, 2020
Matt was there at the sober living when i walked in the door on day one. He welcomed me and assured me everything was going to be ok if I just stayed sober. Matt became my friend, a study partner, my roommate . I will so miss him but i know he is in a better place and that God welcomed him.
Paula Martin
Friend
August 13, 2020
It was great working with Matt, he was a good teacher very patient. As a colleague it goes unsaid, he was wonderful. My prayers for his family and children.
Trinidad
Coworker
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
