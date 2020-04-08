Matthew A. Fantazia
May 6, 1925 - Mar 31, 2020
Matthew Anthony Fantazia passed away in his sleep March 31, 2020, in New Bethany Community, Los Banos.
He was born May 6, 1925 in Gustine to Matheus and Mary C. Fantazia. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters, Catherine Fantazia, Eleanor Nunes, and Connie Fantazia Cunha; brothers, Joseph M. Fantazia, and Anthony Fantazia.
He attended Romero Grammar School and Graduated from Gustine High School in 1943. He was an Historian for the Santa Nella, Romero communities, serving on the Romero School Board and the Gustine, Newman Unified School District board. He was proud that he fought in Sacramento, for the Romero District during meetings on whether to unify/de-unify the District.
He was a 4H leader a member of Future Farmers of America and Young Farmers, a member of the Young Men's Institute, Our Lady of Miracles Society, and was a long-time member and past president of the Merced Holstein Association.
In 1948 with his father and brothers Joseph and Anthony, they formed a partnership called M. Fantazia and Sons, which operated a Dairy and farming operation for over 50 years in the Gustine - Romero area.
He was a deeply religious person who loved to attend daily mass at New Bethany and will be remembered as a hardworking, watchful, kind, loving, brother, cousin and friend.
Private services were held due to the current restrictions.
Anyone wishing to honor Matthew may do so by donating to either Our Lady of Miracles School, 370 Linden Ave. Gustine, CA 95322 or New Bethany Community, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos, CA 93635.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 8, 2020