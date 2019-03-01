Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Bailey. View Sign

Matthew Lee Bailey

Aug 29, 1958 - Feb 25, 2019

Matthew Lee Bailey of Denair, CA, age 60, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019.

Matthew is predeceased in death by his parents, William and Geri Bailey, his brother, Mark Bailey, his father-in-law, John Irwin and his brother-in-law, Mike Jenkins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Bailey, and beloved children Amanda (Matthew) Barnett, Colton Bailey, Natalie Bailey, granddaughter Katin Barnett, the apple of his eye, sisters: Patsy Jenkins, Billie (Steve) Olivera, Mary Bailey, brother Luke Bailey, sister-in-laws: Susan (Larry) Blair, Janet (Donnie) Oliver, Patti (Jon) Proctor, nephews: Mike (Barbara) Jenkins, Greg (Jasmine) Jenkins, Luke (Beatrice) Bailey, Joshua (Brittany) Bailey, Carl Bailey, Larry Jr. (Keisha) Blair, Kyle (Amber) Blair, Ryan Blair, Samuel (Clara) Oliver, Owen Proctor, nieces: Joann Olivera, Samantha Bailey, Jessica Bailey, Alyssa Oliver, Krista (Kyle) Gunter, Katie Oliver, and Emma Proctor.

Matthew was a plasterer most of his life, working for his father's business. After marrying, he owned a plastering business himself. Later on he became an electrician, working for Acme Electric. Years after, he was a handyman. Most recently, he owned Fish Window Cleaning in Denair, CA. Matthew loved the ocean, and always dreamed of owning a charter boat. He grew up in Prunedale, CA, where he spent many enjoyable days fishing in the ocean. When he was in his 30s, he and his wife learned how to scuba dive. He especially loved scuba diving in the Pacific Ocean. Matthew loved old cars, and spent hours watching car shows. He was a great cook, and he was always ready to serve food to whoever walked through the door. He was extremely social, and made everyone he met his friend. If he could help someone, he would, and he had friends everywhere. He was a Christian from an early age, and loved the Lord with all of his heart. His ministry on this earth was to help those who were down and out, and in need of help. With a friend, Joe Aungst, he started a homeless ministry at a local church, where they allowed the homeless to receive meals, showers, and clothing from a clothes closet. From there, he worked at Turlock Gospel Mission as a caseworker, working to get the homeless off the street. Matthew spoke truth about the Lord to anyone who would listen, and was very knowledgeable about the Holy Bible. He not only knew the Bible, but he tried to live out what the Bible asked him to do by helping those who were less fortunate than himself.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Connecting Point Church of the Nazarene, 3200 E. Monte Vista Ave., Denair, CA 95316.

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

