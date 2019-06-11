Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Freeseha. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 View Map Rosary 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Escalon , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dec 12, 1979 - Jun 5, 2019

Matthew William Freeseha passed away tragically on June 5, 2019 in Escalon at the age of 39. Matthew was born on December 12, 1979 in Modesto, California to Matthew and Mary Freeseha. Most recently, Matthew was a resident of Oakdale for the past two years.

Our son, brother, father and uncle will be terribly missed. Matthew was the son that would never deliberately dishonor his mother, father, siblings or his children. He was a brother that anyone would be proud to claim as theirs. He was the Father that any child would love to call dad. He was the favorite uncle who always had a dollar to spare. He was the fisherman that any fish would fear. He was an incredible cook and never allowed anyone to be hungry in his presence. His contagious laughter and mischievous grin was the life of all the parties. He was the man that you could always count on and the friend that none of us deserved. If you wanted Matt to leave by 9 you'd better say goodbye by 7 because he wouldn't shut up with all his crazy stories. Matthew will never be forgotten because his stories live on in the memories we share. He was taken too soon. Rest in peace.

Matthew leaves behind his children, Kaylee Freeseha and Matthew Freeseha, Jr., his parents, Matthew and Mary Freeseha, and his siblings, John Freeseha, Anthony Freeseha, Maryrose Freeseha, Theresa Freeseha, Annmarie Freeseha, Michael Freeseha, Monique Stober, Dominic Freeseha, Veronica Freeseha, Frances Freeseha, Zachary Freeseha, Juliana Freeseha and Nicholas Freeseha. Matthew is preceded in death by his wife of 7 years, Alison Freeseha and his sister, Raquel Freeseha.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 with a rosary beginning at 10:30 and mass to begin at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Escalon.

