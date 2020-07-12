Matthew Scott KoenigNov 1, 1979- April 30, 2020Matthew Scott Koenig was born to two loving parents on Nov 1, 1979. He unexpectedly fell asleep in death on April 30, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Summer Koenig, daughter Lenore Steed and son Elijah Koenig. He was a wonderful son from youth on, loved and adored by all who knew him. His siblings always agreed on one thing, that he was their favorite. He grew up to be a tall, handsome and skilled tradesman. It seems like he was born with work boots on! Matthew was smitten with his future wife, Summer, as soon as he saw her. This year would be 22 years together raising two beautiful children. His arms were strong enough to catch a small child tossed high above his head, and his heart was large enough to break one's fall. People were drawn to Matthew, and to know him was to love him. We miss him and his charming smile greatly, and anxiously await the day when we can see it once again as promised at Revelation 21:3-4.