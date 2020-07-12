1/1
Matthew Koenig
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Scott Koenig
Nov 1, 1979- April 30, 2020
Matthew Scott Koenig was born to two loving parents on Nov 1, 1979. He unexpectedly fell asleep in death on April 30, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Summer Koenig, daughter Lenore Steed and son Elijah Koenig. He was a wonderful son from youth on, loved and adored by all who knew him. His siblings always agreed on one thing, that he was their favorite. He grew up to be a tall, handsome and skilled tradesman. It seems like he was born with work boots on! Matthew was smitten with his future wife, Summer, as soon as he saw her. This year would be 22 years together raising two beautiful children. His arms were strong enough to catch a small child tossed high above his head, and his heart was large enough to break one's fall. People were drawn to Matthew, and to know him was to love him. We miss him and his charming smile greatly, and anxiously await the day when we can see it once again as promised at Revelation 21:3-4.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Sad loss indeed. Our sincere condolences.
Barry and Elizabeth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved