Matthew Charles MartinJanuary 16, 1965 - May 1, 2020Matthew "Matt" Charles Martin passed away at home on May 1, 2020 at age 55.Matt is lovingly remembered by his son, Matthew T. Martin of Modesto, mother, Lottie Irwin of Modesto, father & step-mother, Wilce & June Martin of Newton, North Carolina, sisters, Janie Sisk of Modesto, Andi Martin of Newton, North Carolina and brother Aaron Martin of Newton, North Carolina.Matt was born in Modesto, CA on January 16, 1965. He attended Thomas Downey High School. He went on to graduate from the Navy with distinction in 1984. He worked with his best friend, Rob Harrison getting his business up and running the last few years of his life.Matt was an avid sports enthusiast. If you had a question with regards to sports, he had the answer. Those who knew him loved his sense of humor. He always knew how to make you laugh.A celebration of life may be held at a later date.