Matthew Titus

April 7, 1963 - September 6, 2019

What mattered most to Matt was the dash, the life lived between those two dates that identify his birth and his death. His time here was too short, but his arms were always open wide; his smile warm yet mischievous; his heart full of love and gratitude; his actions drenched in kindness; and his witty sense of humor ever-present. If you knew him, you loved him. Matt had a natural talent for making friends and the ability to make each one feel special.

His youngest son, Jordan, has referred to him as a "swiss army knife" man. He seemed to have a talent for fixing things and what he didn't know naturally, he would learn and then teach to others.

Matt, a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, nephew, cousin and friend, is survived by his parents, Pat & Joe; brother, Ken; sister, Debora; wife and high school sweetheart, Cheryl; sons, Joe & Jordan and their girlfriends Adriana (Naveah) & Nancy; nephew, Zane; grandson, Elijah; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and life-long and newly acquainted friends.

He loved to fly, evident by the way his eyes would light up anytime he had the opportunity, and he loved spending time with friends, whether at a large party or a small barbecue. He could often be heard reminding others that, "Thursday is the last chance to party before the weekend." Whether he was telling stories, making others laugh, enjoying a good beer with a great friend, wine tasting with his girl or helping others, he left a lasting impression. The impact of his life and our loss will forever be felt by his family and all those who love him. Until we meet again.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the CAF Hangar located at the Modesto Airport on 700 Tioga Road, Hangar 1-S, Modesto, California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to WAAAM (

