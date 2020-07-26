MAUREEN A. DONAVAN1944 - 2020Maureen A. Donavan, 75 of Modesto, CA passed away June 20, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO on September 29, 1944 to William Drohan and Leola Holder Drohan. Maureen graduated from St. Joseph's Notre Dame High School in Alameda, CA. She received her B.A. from Holy Names University.Maureen had a career in education serving the Sylvan Union School District for over 25 years. She was initiated as a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Eta Mu Chapter on August 1, 1990. She served in various positions however the Vice President of Programs was one that she relished. Maureen loved to host and organize a luncheon or dinner party for friends and family.Maureen had a passion for teaching young children. Her heart was in watching their lives evolve.Maureen is survived by her son David and wife Toni. Her grandchildren Erin Donavan and Ian Donavan. A host of friends, colleagues, and former students.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Pupz N Palz Rescue, 2625 F Coffee Rd #193, Modesto Ca 95355 in honor of Maureen's love of her kittens.