MAXINE ELIZABETH DEPPEN (BOREN) (FOX) MARTIN
October 14, 1923 - September 27, 2020
Maxine passed away on September 27, 2020, she was born on October 14, 1923, to her loving parents Lealand H. Deppen & Jennie V. Banducci, and Jennie Later married Melvin Grinstead who was her Stepfather for over 50 years. She was raised and lived in Modesto for all of her life.
She attended Franklin Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, Modesto High School, and Modesto Junior College. She worked part-time at McHenry Library while at M.J.C., it is important to share that she started working at an early age at Kress's Department Store, American Trust Company, and McHenry Library all part-time while attending high school, and college.
Her adult working career began at Radio Station KMOD now KFlV-1360, where she was secretary to the Station Manager and Traffic Manager. She then went to work at Scenic General Hospital as a Medical Transcriber and then a Medical Librarian. This experience led to a position at the Stanislaus County Health Department where she became the Executive Secretary to Stanislaus County's Chief Health Officer. After retirement, she became the owner and operator of The Pony Tail Shop and she worked part-time for Paul Curtis DPM.
Maxine is preceded in death by her husbands, James L. Boren, (Great-grandson of pioneer family A.N. Standiford) William R. Fox and John A. Martin and her daughter Jill L. Broumas, her sisters Barbara Mills, and Jacqueline Johnson Grieg. She is survived by her son, James L. Boren (John), Ken Martin (Colleen), Stephen Martin (Barbara), and her son-in-law Harry Broumas.
Her grandchildren Standiford Smither (Jennifer), Eric Smither, and great-grandchildren, Keaton, Spencer, Matthew, Riley, and Jordan. She had a very special and loving relationship with her son-in-law Harry Broumas and all of his wonderful family. Jeff Broumas (Shari), Joel Broumas (Shelley), Jennifer Mattos (Doug), and all the wonderful loving Broumas and Mattos children.
Her Club Affiliates were, Modesto Business Girls, Soroptimist Club Past President,
Omega Nu Sorority, President, SOSP Board Member, Stanislaus County I-I-S.A.,
Emeritus board member appointment 2007, RESCO Board of Directors, Scenic General Hospital Board of Directors, Board Member of Modesto Community
Hospice, Stanislaus County Employees Association Board. She also directed and produced The Miss Stanislaus Pageant for many years that was sponsored by the Modesto Board of Supervisors and the Stanislaus County Fair.
Maxine always said that she was lucky to have a great life and a beautiful loving family. She happily did a great deal of motor home traveling and visited almost every state in the United States. She went on several cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and Alaska.
Maxine always said that her favorite thing to do was to work, she received many awards and was recognized for her accomplishments. Her employers and community were lucky to have such a kind and devoted woman. Nothing was ever too much trouble for her. Maxine loved her family most of all, she was a happy loving Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Remembrances' in honor of Maxine may be donated to Life Guard Home Health or your favorite charity
. Due to restrictions, no services are planned at this time. www.cvobituaries.com