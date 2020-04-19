Maxine "Mickey" Freitas
November 23, 1937 - April 10, 2020
Mickey Freitas passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by Ronald Freitas, her husband of 59 years, as well as her sons Roger Freitas, of Rochester, NY, and Robert Freitas, of Sacramento. She is also survived by her bother Ogden Swearingen of Modesto and her sister Tricia Mesojednik of Fresno.
Mickey was born in Spiro, OK on November 23, 1937 to Harold and Bessie Swearingen. The family moved to California when she was five years old, and she lived in Modesto and its environs for the last 75 years. She worked in the late 1950s for the phone company before joining the management team of McHenry Village Shopping Center, first as a secretary and later as the Village manager. She was a founding member of the Soroptimist International of Modesto. A brain aneurysm in 1978 led to an early retirement. She was deeply loved for her kindness, beauty, humor, and strength, qualities retained through her final moments. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to the .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020