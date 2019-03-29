Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maxine Machado Burroughs

Mar 6, 1931 – Mar 22, 2019

It is with tremendous sadness that our loving mother, grandmother & great-mother, Maxine Machado Burroughs passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 88. Maxine was born in Glen Cove, Texas on March 6, 1931 to Clarence and Faustina Weaver.

She is survived by children; Carolyn (Joe) Macedo, John Machado, Jr., Cindy Machado, David Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Burroughs. Maxine had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Siblings, David Weaver and Melba Keeling. She is preceded in death by husbands, John Machado and Craig Burroughs, a son Robert Machado and grandson John (John-John) Machado, her parents and eight siblings.

A special thank you to Becky Mills for the years of dedication in helping our mother and to hospice for their care during her final days.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

www.cvobituaries.com





Maxine Machado BurroughsMar 6, 1931 – Mar 22, 2019It is with tremendous sadness that our loving mother, grandmother & great-mother, Maxine Machado Burroughs passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 88. Maxine was born in Glen Cove, Texas on March 6, 1931 to Clarence and Faustina Weaver.She is survived by children; Carolyn (Joe) Macedo, John Machado, Jr., Cindy Machado, David Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Burroughs. Maxine had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Siblings, David Weaver and Melba Keeling. She is preceded in death by husbands, John Machado and Craig Burroughs, a son Robert Machado and grandson John (John-John) Machado, her parents and eight siblings.A special thank you to Becky Mills for the years of dedication in helping our mother and to hospice for their care during her final days.A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Funeral Home Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine

515 First Avenue

Gustine , CA 95322

209-862-3628 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close