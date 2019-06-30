Maxine Pillow
1930 – 2019
Maxine Pillow, 88 of Turlock, passed away at her home on June 24, 2019.
She was born on November 2, 1930 in Turkey, Texas to Samuel and Ardie Richardson. She moved with her family to California at age 9, where she met her husband, A.J. (Jack) Pillow. They were married in 1947. On June 15th of this year, they celebrated 72 years of marriage.
She was a full time mother and wife and in the mid 1990's she co-owned Jacine's Floral. She traveled with her husband all over the US, playing senior softball world series until Jack turned 87. Maxine was a member of the Assembly of God and Foursquare Churches.
In addition to her husband A.J."Jack", she leaves behind her 4 children, Brenda Reason, Earl Pillow, Jackie Pacheco (Larry) and Michelle Harris (Jimmy).
She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great -great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 3rd at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway in Turlock. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 5th also at Allen Mortuary. Burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 30, 2019