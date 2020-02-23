May Brown
August 18, 1957 - January 27, 2020
May Menn Brown, nee Wong, was born in Mendota, CA, and died at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. She is survived by a son, Brian Brown, and her siblings: Jerry Wong of San Jose, Jack Wong of San Gabriel, Tai Wong of Modesto, and Mary Janowicz of Avila Beach. A memorial service will be held at Grace Church Modesto, 1448 Standiford Avenue, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 6 pm.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020