Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mean Lup Wong

Jun 15, 1933 - Jul 05, 2019

Mean Lup Wong, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on June 15, 1933 in Canton, China to Wong Min Fook and Chan Lin. He grew up in the Fah Yuen province where he met and married Tam Boking. Mean was loved and adored by his five children, Johnny Wong (Alice), Stacy Koelmans (Cor), Sandy Harper (Matt), Randy Wong (Patricia), Danny Wong (Rhonda), his 16 grandchildren and his seven great-grandchildren.

Mean lived a full life, starting from humble beginnings in a small farming village in China to becoming a successful business owner in Oakdale, California. Mean and Boking were married in 1956, moved to Hong Kong and started their family. Eventually the family immigrated to the United States in 1964. Mean began working for his brother-in-law, George Doo, at Liberty Market in Turlock, where he learned the trade of meat cutting. In 1978 Mean and Boking purchased Town and Country Market in Oakdale, California, which he owned and operated with his family for 25 years.

After retiring, Mean enjoyed gardening, raising his pet fish and watching sports. Some of his favorite teams being, the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco 49ers, and the San Francisco Giants. However, his favorite past time was going out to dim sum with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mean will be missed by his children, their spouses, his grandkids and great­ grandkids, his numerous nieces and nephews and all of his longtime customers from the market who became friends.

Mean was preceded in death by his wife, Boking and his sister and brother-in­law, Ying and George Doo, and one grandchild.

There will be a viewing on Friday July 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the funeral service on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson.

Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019

