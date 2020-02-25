Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melinda Gordon. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd Modesto, CA 95355 Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melinda Katherine Gordon

July 11, 1951 – February 13, 2020

Melinda Gordon, born July 11, 1951, passed away on February 13, 2020. Melinda was born in Odessa, Texas. She was the oldest of three siblings, and it wasn't uncommon to hear a debate about who received the most privileged treatment growing up at family gatherings. She loved her siblings: sister Kari and brother Rhys (who preceded her in death 4 months ago). She came to California with her family in 1965, and would make her home here. She went to Downey High School, and there met a friend who became like another sister to her, Rhys, and Kari; Josie. In 1971 (although the date would be argued between the two of them) she met Roy Gordon, the love of her life. They danced all night,, and in 1973 she married him. Together, they would have 2 sons (Scott and Patrick), 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and would establish a legacy in the family and community. She made her family a priority always, sitting through countless hours of sporting events, stage performances, FFA shows, and anything else her kids and grandkids were passionate about.

Over the years Melinda worked many jobs, from the local bowling alley to a machine shop. However, she spent the largest part of her professional career at Raley's. There she was a bookkeeper, and always had a talent for numbers. She made some of her greatest friendships while working at Raley's, and cherished them always.

About Melinda:

Melinda was warm. Her presence in a room brought comfort to those around her. Whether you had known her for years, or met her for the first time, we guarantee you were greeted with a smile and with genuine kindness that could put you at ease. She did so much for others. From serving faithfully at St. Joseph's Church, to feeding her family and friends, she showed she cared by acts of service. You knew she loved you if she scoured the weekly ads just to find deals on the things she knew you liked.

She was competitive and had a signature "victory dance." From dominoes, to poker, to cornhole, she loved playing games with her family and friends. We are certain that in Heaven she has her special "cheater line" to throw her cornhole bags from.

She loved to travel, especially cruises. Chances are you had heard of her adventures around the world on a cruise. She had been on several, from the Caribbean to Mexico and back again. She loved the food, the experiences, and the turndown service.

She loved coffee, but didn't know that until 10 years ago. She discovered vanilla lattes and a once weekly habit quickly turned into a full blown coffee addiction. A coffee gift card was always a safe bet with her. She made pickles, the best pickles ever. Several years ago she, Josie, and later Kari, discovered a hobby in pickling. Many days were spent in a vinegar scented home pickling and laughing and putting love into every jar. She loved spending weekends at craft fairs and events selling them, sometimes even with brother Rhys next door selling birdhouses.

Whether you knew her as Mimi, Melinda, Moe, Sistar, or Mel, we know we were all blessed to have her in our lives. If you would like to join us in celebrating her life, the services will be Thursday, February 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, CA 95355. There will be a 9:30 Mass followed by a reception in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to a cause that Melinda was passionate about and served faithfully: the Bread Ministry to Feed the Homeless, c/o St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, CA 95355, (209) 551-4973

www.cvobituaries.com





Melinda Katherine GordonJuly 11, 1951 – February 13, 2020Melinda Gordon, born July 11, 1951, passed away on February 13, 2020. Melinda was born in Odessa, Texas. She was the oldest of three siblings, and it wasn't uncommon to hear a debate about who received the most privileged treatment growing up at family gatherings. She loved her siblings: sister Kari and brother Rhys (who preceded her in death 4 months ago). She came to California with her family in 1965, and would make her home here. She went to Downey High School, and there met a friend who became like another sister to her, Rhys, and Kari; Josie. In 1971 (although the date would be argued between the two of them) she met Roy Gordon, the love of her life. They danced all night,, and in 1973 she married him. Together, they would have 2 sons (Scott and Patrick), 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and would establish a legacy in the family and community. She made her family a priority always, sitting through countless hours of sporting events, stage performances, FFA shows, and anything else her kids and grandkids were passionate about.Over the years Melinda worked many jobs, from the local bowling alley to a machine shop. However, she spent the largest part of her professional career at Raley's. There she was a bookkeeper, and always had a talent for numbers. She made some of her greatest friendships while working at Raley's, and cherished them always.About Melinda:Melinda was warm. Her presence in a room brought comfort to those around her. Whether you had known her for years, or met her for the first time, we guarantee you were greeted with a smile and with genuine kindness that could put you at ease. She did so much for others. From serving faithfully at St. Joseph's Church, to feeding her family and friends, she showed she cared by acts of service. You knew she loved you if she scoured the weekly ads just to find deals on the things she knew you liked.She was competitive and had a signature "victory dance." From dominoes, to poker, to cornhole, she loved playing games with her family and friends. We are certain that in Heaven she has her special "cheater line" to throw her cornhole bags from.She loved to travel, especially cruises. Chances are you had heard of her adventures around the world on a cruise. She had been on several, from the Caribbean to Mexico and back again. She loved the food, the experiences, and the turndown service.She loved coffee, but didn't know that until 10 years ago. She discovered vanilla lattes and a once weekly habit quickly turned into a full blown coffee addiction. A coffee gift card was always a safe bet with her. She made pickles, the best pickles ever. Several years ago she, Josie, and later Kari, discovered a hobby in pickling. Many days were spent in a vinegar scented home pickling and laughing and putting love into every jar. She loved spending weekends at craft fairs and events selling them, sometimes even with brother Rhys next door selling birdhouses.Whether you knew her as Mimi, Melinda, Moe, Sistar, or Mel, we know we were all blessed to have her in our lives. If you would like to join us in celebrating her life, the services will be Thursday, February 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, CA 95355. There will be a 9:30 Mass followed by a reception in the church hall.In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to a cause that Melinda was passionate about and served faithfully: the Bread Ministry to Feed the Homeless, c/o St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, CA 95355, (209) 551-4973 Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close