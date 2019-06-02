Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mellie "Pauliene" "Smith" Dooly. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mellie "Pauline" Dooly "

-

Born December 11th, 1932 in Telephone, Texas to Dan & Viola Dooly. Mother was the baby of the family & lucky number 13. She outlived all her family here but was greeted by all of them in Heaven along with her husband Calvin, Son Bob & Daughter Jean. She & Daddy married in 1938 and were blessed with 3 children. Bob, Jean & Polly. She lived in Modesto since 1954. She was a homemaker until Calvin died in 1973. She then went to work for John Ingles Frozen Goods & finally retired from Caswell Elementary School Cafeteria. She was saved during a revival at the age of 11 years old. She joined the Airport Missionary Baptist Church in 1964. She was currently a member of the Hughson Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to cook & share it with others and we loved to receive it. She loved her family beyond words. She loved her Church and "All" of God's people. Most of all she loved her Lord and His precious Word. After going almost totally blind she truly missed reading His Word eery day. On May 30th, 2019 God sent his angels to bring her home. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Polly and David Jackson, daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Smith, grandchildren: Michelle Cutchall, Ashley (Danny) Russell, Kevin (Carol) Smith, Jonna Miller, Stacie Swanstrom, Paula (Al) Smith, Cynthia (JT) Turner and Barbara DeYoung. 17 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.Her physical life has ended but her Spiritual life has begun. Until our "great family reunion" we will miss your love, wisdom, help and guidance but rejoice "Arthur" no longer pains you.

Viewing at Salas Brothers, June 4, 2019 at 4pm - 8pm. Funeral on June 5, 2019 at 10am. Graveside to follow at Lakewood in Hughson.

