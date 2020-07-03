Melvin Anderson

Melvin Duane AndersonSeptember 25 1931 - June 22, 2020Melvin Duane Anderson was born on September 25, 1931, and passed away on June 22, 2020, in Modesto, California. He was 88 years old.Melvin was born in Bottineau, North Dakota to Gustav & Olga Anderson. On September 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Donna LaFrance of Devils Lake, North Dakota, who preceded him in death. They had five children and nine grandchildren. He is survived by son, Doug (Dianne), and daughters Robin (Desi), Stacy (Kim) and Erin (Matt). His fourth child, Toni, preceded him in death.Melvin joins his father, Gustav, his mother, Olga, and his brother, Arvid, and sisters: Ellen, Frieda, Kathleen & Bedvy. He is survived by his sister, Thelma.Melvin served in the Army and was sent to Germany in 1953. Thereafter, he graduated college and received a Master's degree in Science Education from the University of Grand Forks in Spring 1965. In 1965, he packed his car and drove with his wife and three small children to Ceres, California, where he began his twenty-seven-year teaching career at Ceres High School. Melvin also worked for TVG Cannery for 27 summers.Melvin was involved in the California Scholarship Federation for 20 years. He organized and was advisor of the Young Democrats Club. He coached the Freshmen team in a Donkey Basketball competition at Ceres High several years and was an avid outdoorsman. He hiked half dome six times and completed over 35 triathlons and 5K road races. He will be missed dearly by his family.