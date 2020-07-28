1/2
Melvin Hopkins
1937 - 2020
Melvin Hopkins
September 21, 1937 - July 21, 2020
Melvin "Mel" Hopkins, 82, passed away on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Born in Brodhead, KY to Mark and Irene Hopkins. Mel graduated in 1956 from Franklin H.S. in Franklin, OH. Mel moved to San Diego in 1958 where he worked for Rohr Aircraft. Mel met his future wife, Jessie Hendricks, while in San Diego and moved to Turlock in 1961 to be near her. Mel and Jessie married in 1963 and had two children, Melanie and Jeffrey. While working for Union Oil and Turlock Rural Fire Department, Mel continued his education at Modesto Junior College. Mel continued at California State College Stanislaus, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor's degree in history and a Teaching Credential. Mel started as a student teacher at Merced High School then moved to Hilmar High School where he taught English for 25 years, retiring in 1995. After teaching, Mel devoted his time to his two new obsessions, his grandchildren and golf! Mel stayed active, working as a Marshall at Stevinson Ranch Golf Course and working as a handyman for friends and family. Mel had a passion for sports but loved baseball and basketball. If Mel wasn't playing, he was coaching his children and later his grandchildren in football, baseball, basketball, soccer and golf. Mel coached the first years of the Hilmar Packers pop-warner football team and several Turlock Little League teams from 1974-2007. Mel loved the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns, two teams he loved to hate. Mel leaves behind his daughter Melanie, Son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Barbie, grandchildren Kodee, Kasey, Shawn, Meghan, great-grandchildren Kali, Kayson, Isabella, Raylan, his loving companion Jessie, and sister Olia Shearer (AZ). He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Mel is proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Norman and Willard. Visitation and viewing will be held at Salas Brothers 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto on 7/29/20 9a-11a with a memorial following at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Dr. Hughson at 12p.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
JUL
29
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
